Fears of Bali volcanic eruption force 50,000 people to flee

Nearly 50,000 people have evacuated their homes amid fears of an imminent volcanic eruption on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, disaster officials said on Monday.



People wait inside an evacuation centre in Klungkung regency, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Monday. Pic/AFP

Mount Agung, about 75 kilometres from the tourist hub of Kuta, has been rumbling since August, threatening to erupt for the first time in more than 50 years. Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said that 48,540 people had fled, although the number was expected to rise, because more than 60,000 people lived in the danger zone.

"There are still people who don't want to be evacuated," Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the disaster mitigation agency, said.

60 k

People living in danger zone

75 km

Distance of Mount Agung from tourist hub of Kuta