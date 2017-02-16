Mumbai: Fed up with husband's porn addiction, woman seeks ban on websites



A Mumbai-based woman has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a ban on porn websites. She claims that the obscene sites are destroying the matrimonial life of people.

According to a report in Times of India, the lady has filed a petition in Supreme Court, claiming that her married life had been destroyed owing to her husband addiction to pornography, and requested the court to direct the Centre to take immediate action.

The report added the woman as saying that if her husband developed the addiction despite being a well-educated person, the impact of these sites is likely to be much more harmful to the youth.

"My husband has of late become a addict of porn and spends a lot of his precious time watching pornography which is now-a-days is easily accessible through the Internet. As a result my husband has fallen prey to this addiction of watching pornographic videos and pictures which has made my husband's mind perverted and ruined my matrimonial life,” the aggrieved woman said in her petition to the court.

The report went on to add that the petitioner, who is a social worker, informed the court that she was happily married for 30 years. However, problem began cropping up in 2015 as her husband, a father of two, became addicted to pornography websites.

"I and my children are suffering as a result of porn addiction of my husband. I am unfortunately a victim of matrimonial dispute resulting out of porn addiction of my husband. I have also during my work as social worker come across people who have been adversely affected because of free and easy availability of porn contents all over the internet," her petition went on to add.

"Easy access of violent and hardcore porn websites is causing immense damage to family values in India. People of all ages are becoming perverted and morally bankrupt due to porn addiction. My husband is in his advancing years but still he has gone astray due to porn addiction, imagine what this addiction can do to the innocent minds of youth and children," the petition further read.

The Supreme Court has already ordered the Centre to block all child pornography websites.