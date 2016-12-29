Female BJP politician's sex video from Jharkhand goes viral

A video of a BJP woman politician hailing from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, getting intimate with an unidentified man has gone viral. According to a report by News X, it's believed that the racy video was allegedly leaked by the man, who is seen in the video.

The woman, who terms the video as a 'political conspiracy' to malign her image claims that the man, who she names as Satyendra Sinha is an old acquaintance of hers. She further explains that he attempted to extort Rs 7 lakh from her before uploading the video.

An investigation has been ordered into the matter after a report was filed against the accused.