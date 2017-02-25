Female Pakistani intruder shot dead, another arrested in Jammu



The woman tried to infiltrate into Indian territory along the IB. File pic



Jammu: A female Pakistani intruder was shot dead and another was arrested by the BSF when they tried to infiltrate into Indian territory along the International Border (IB) in different sectors of Jammu division.

The female intruder was killed in the Pargwal sector of Akhnoor tehsil on Thursday night, a senior BSF officer said. He said the BSF men deployed on the IB told her to stop but when she did not pay heed to the warning, she was shot dead by the jawans.

A meeting was also held with the Pakistan Rangers where they were shown the pictures of the deceased woman and they agreed to accept the body, the officer said. The body was to be handed over to the Rangers yesterday.

In the second incident, a Pakistani national moving in a suspicious manner near the border fence was arrested by the BSF in Kathua sector. The officer said that the arrested person was being questioned.