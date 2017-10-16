MHADA's delayed housing lottery this year has not attracted as many citizens as last year. With just days from deadline – the number of applications received for 819 houses is barely 43,000. Last year, its 972 houses had over 90,000 applications

MHADA had announced its annual lottery last month, after a delay of four months. The lottery will be drawn on November 10 and the last day to apply is October 22. Sources said the high pricing of the flats could be a reason for fewer applications. Of the 819 flats, 204 are valued above R1.3 crore, with the highest being R1.95 crore atLower Parel.

A MHADA official, said, "The­re is still time until deadline, the numbers will pick up." The ho­uses are located in Sion,Lower Parel, Vikroli and Kandivli.