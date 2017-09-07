Thane: 21-year-old woman constable hangs to death, no suicide note found

Sarika Pawar, a Kalwa resident, committed suicide yesterday

A 21-year-old woman police constable, attached with the Thane city police headquarters, allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Kalwa. According to police sources, Sarika Pawar, a native of Ahmednagar, was found hanging in her flat by her fiancé, yesterday.

Sarika was a resident of Manisha Nagar in Kalwa. Asource from the Thane police said, "Though the reason behind her suicide is unknown, we have learnt that Sarika's fiancé arrived from Ahmednagar on Tuesday. The couple was slated to marry this Diwali. We have already retrieved her partner's statements. He told us that yesterday, around 2 pm, they were discussing some personal matters, when her fiancé had to step out once to take a call. He said that on returning to Sarika's flat, he found the door to her room locked. He peered from the window to find her hanging. He immediately informed the cops."

Sarika had joined the police force in 2014. Police sources said no suicide note was recovered from the crime spot. "We have registered an accidental death report in the case. We are in the process of recording statements of the fiancé as well as some of Sarika'a neighbours and friends," an officer said.