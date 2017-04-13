Fields rapidly make way for buildings in Thane district

Agricultural land is being lost to construction as both authorities and farmers reap the 'benefits' of urbanisation



Thane district is rapidly losing its green cover and becoming like Thane city. With the rising development and industrial progress in the district, even the open spaces are in high demand.

In over a decade, the district that also had a large agricultural space, has lost much of it to housing and office projects. The district is losing fields that cultivate rice, lentils like black gram, green gram, red gram, beans etc, as farmers sell their lands. Surprisingly, officials feel the urbanisation can be beneficial to them, as well as to farmers.

Urbanisation benefits

Thane district has over all six municipal corporations including Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampura, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander. "With the increasing IT sector, industrial areas, and other development in the city and corporation limits, the authorities too are seeing the benefits of urbanisation. If it's agricultural land the authorities hardly get tax from it. But if it is an industrial area or has IT offices, the corporation gets tax from them," said an official from the Thane District Collectorate.

Another official who has recently surveyed the agricultural land in Thane said, "We met a farmer who had a hectare of land in Bhiwandi. After farming rice he cultivated 25 quintals and at the end of the year he earned Rs 10,000 approximately. However, he claimed if he gave the land on rent to a godown owner or scrap dealer, he will be paid R1 lakh per month as rent. So instead of farming, giving the land on rent or selling it is more beneficial for them.

Besides, many farmers from Thane district don't want their kids to follow in their footsteps. They also want a good education for their son or daughter so he or she shines in the city of dreams," the official added.

Sources who are surveying the agricultural land said that instead of concentrating on agriculture, the authorities should work on development, education, water supply, cleanliness, drainage and other facilities that the district needs.

Helping farmers

Officials have a suggestion though, which could help farmers. "Farmers should get into agro-tourism. People could see how production is done and the use of new technology for farming. It will help the farmer earn a good amount of money and also create a local business for him," said the official.

Official speak

Praful Bansode, Agricultural Officer, Thane District Collectorate, did not comment on the urbanisation, but said, "Though agricultural area is declining, with new technology, the authorities are trying to increase production of agricultural products in Thane district."