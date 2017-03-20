Fifteen cops beaten, vehicles vandalised by mob in Trombay



Representational Image

A mob of around 200 people beat up police officials, set ablaze a police vehicle, and vandalised two other vehicles in Trombay, after demanding that cops hand over an arrested accused who posted a controversial image on social media, on Saturday. The police have booked 150 persons, and arrested 18 on charges of rioting, and are in search of the others. 15 policemen sustained injuries including a senior inspector of Trombay Police station.

The controversial picture went viral on Facebook, as well as on WhatsApp in Cheetah Camp, Trombay, on Saturday evening. A person informed the Trombay police about it, and acting swiftly, they arrested a 22-year-old who had posted the image. He was also booked under the IT Act. Following the arrest, around 11 pm, some 50-100 persons marched to the police station demanding that the accused be handed over to them. The mob accused cops of shielding him. Senior Inspector Annasaheb Sonur pacified them and told them the accused has been arrested.

The people dispersed at around midnight. But police said after 1 am, a mob of around 200 marched towards the police station, and started vandalising cars parked outside. They set ablaze a police van and also manhandled some policemen. In this ruckus 15 policemen were injured, including SI Sonur. The police had to lathi charge and fired two rounds of plastic bullets.

"We have booked 150 persons, and arrested 18 of them. They have been charged with rioting," said Senior Inspector Sonur. Additional forces have been deployed in Trombay as well as in Cheetah Camp. They include a company of CRPF and Riot Control Police.