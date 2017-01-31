File FIR against Parrikar, Amarinder, says Arvind Kejriwal



Arvind Kejriwal



New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday urged the Election Commission to file an FIR against Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Congress leader Amarinder Singh with the "same urgency" it showed while acting against him.

In a letter to the poll panel, Kejriwal pointed out that Parrikar on Sunday asked voters in Goa to accept Rs 500 to attend political rallies but vote only for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Aam Aadmi Party leader added that Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress Chief Ministerial candidate, also made a similar appeal to voters in poll-bound Punjab.

BJP MLA booked

Controversial BJP MLA Suresh Rana was booked by Uttar Pradesh Police on charges of inciting hatred after he said that curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad if he is elected again in assembly polls next month.