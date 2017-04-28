Here's a list of the dirtiest public toilets in Mumbai, and the one near Gateway of India is near the top

A BMC survey to find out how filthy Mumbai's pay-to-use toilets are has revealed that the public toilet near Gateway of India, opposite the Taj Mahal hotel, is one of the city's dirtiest

A survey conducted by the BMC has found that the public toilet near Gateway of India is one of Mumbai's dirtiest. According to The Times of India, The objective of the survey, which was conducted from December 1 2016 to April 27 2017, was to find out how filthy Mumbai's pay-to-use toilets are. The Sulabh International toilet is located opposite the Taj Palace hotel.

Voting machines were installed at each of the toilets around Mumbai where the user is to cast his or her vote by pressing any one of three buttons namely - clean, unclean or ok. Only 7 per cent put the Gateway of India toilet in the clean category, while 83 per cent, which amounted to over one lakh users, pressed the unclean option. BMC has decided to terminate the toilet's operator.



The survey evaluated 54 public toilets around Mumbai and the study might be extended by the BMC to other pay-and-use toilets as well.

Toilets voted dirtiest in Mumbai

- 97 per cent voted the public toilet in Sarvalok Vikas Seva Mandal near Samtanagar police chowky, Kandivli as the dirtiest, while 2 per cent voted it ok and 1 per cent voted it as clean.

- 91 per cent users voted the toilet at Birla Lane Juhu as dirty while 7 per cent voted it as clean.

- 86 per cent users voted the public toilet at Sarvolok Seva Mandal on Western Express Highway as dirty

- 84 per cent users voted public toilet at Slater Road as dirty

Toilets voted the cleanest in Mumbai

- 99 per cent voted the Jan Seva Suvidha Sanstha at Maintenance Chowk, Malad as the cleanest.

- 97 users voted the Shulabh Kamala Nehru Park in D Ward as cleanest.

- 95 per cent voted the Ramlal Bagadia Trust Vishan Bhavan as clean.

- 85 per cent voted the Sulabh Girgaon Chowpatty as the cleanest.

- 86 per cent voted in favour of the Jan Suvidha opposite Yellow Gate police station.