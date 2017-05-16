Finally, after 10 years ATS will get its own swanky headquarters

After working out of a cramped, temporary office for over 10 years, Anti-Terrorism Squad to move into swanky high-rise in Chinchpokli



The building will come up at Bawla Compound in Chinchpokli (East)

After more than a decade-long wait, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the state police is to get its permanent headquarters in Mumbai. Since its formation in 2004, the elite unit has been working out of a cramped first-floor space it shares with the office of the Additional Commissioner of Police (south region), in Nagpada.



The new ATS headquarters will come up at Bawla Compound in Chinchpokli East. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Soon, however, the squad will have at least eight floors to itself in a new building coming up at Bawla Compound in Chinchpokli East. Presently, the offices of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 3) and Additional CP (central region) are located on this 1.5-acre plot. The state is planning to build a close to 25-storey building here.

Sources confirmed to mid-day that at least eight floors of this high rise will be reserved for the ATS. Presently, Zone 4 DCPs operate from an office above Matunga police station. They too will be shifted to the new building. The top brass is also contemplating setting aside a few floors for the Mumbai Police's combat unit - the Quick Response Team (QRT).

The project is at an initial stage. A developer was approached to offer design options. The final plan is awaiting a green light from the Commissioner of Police. Once this is done, further official clearance will be sought to commence the work. The new police office will be built on the lines of the swanky CBI office at Bandra-Kurla Complex. Some of the facilities the cops will enjoy at Chinchpokli are centralized air conditioning, as well as basement parking.

On July 8, 2004, the state government formed a dedicated wing to combat terrorism. The ATS collects intelligence on anti-national elements through their independent network of sources. It also co-ordinates with Central Intelligence agencies, like the Intelligence Bureau, the Research and Analysis Wing and the State Intelligence Department, and exchanges information with them. In addition, the ATS tracks and eliminates activities of the mafia and other organised crime syndicates while detecting smuggling and counterfeit currency rackets.