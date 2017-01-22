Finally, India, Nepal get new Apostolic Nuncio



Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro

Ever since early October, the Christian community residing in India, have been left without a designated ambassador of the Vatican to the country — until now.

The three-month drought came to and end at around 4.30pm on Saturday, when the Archdiocese of Bombay’s office received an email from Rome, confirming the appointment of a new Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal.

“The news is confirmed,” said Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson, Archdiocese of Bombay’s office. “We have received information from the Vatican that Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro (Italian origin) will take over as the new Nuncio to both countries.” Explaining the role of an Apostolic Nuncio, Father Barrett pointed out that the role of a Nuncio was two-fold in nature.

“He functions as an ambassador of the Vatican to India, as well as serves as a sort of representative of the Pope to India. He officiates at religious functions where the Pope can’t be present, and is a representation of the Pope on both, a religious as well as diplomatic perspective.”

However, Father Barrett also pointed out that a Nuncio does not represent the leadership of the Church of India. “That is decided by the Conference of Bishops. I do not personally know the Nuncio and hence cannot comment as to what his contribution will be.”