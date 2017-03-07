Finance Bill to be passed before March 31: Arun Jaitley



Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: The Finance Bill will be passed by Parliament before March 31 to enable ministries to avail funds from April 1, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday.

"This would help the ministries to remain in stage of readiness as funds would be available with effect from April 1," he said here.

The Finance Bill is introduced in the Lok Sabha, after the presentation of the annual budget, to implement the financial proposals for the following financial year.

Jaitley also released the revised General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017.