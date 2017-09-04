Fiona Fernandez: Another one bites the dust

With the lack of controls to protect it, the city stands to lose a slice of its cine heritage, some dating back to the 1930s and 40s

The train had crossed over River Thames en route to Paddington. We were experiencing clear blue skies in the middle of August during a visit to London.

All of a sudden an excited 30-something British gentleman [had to be a music buff] coaxed his immediate co-passengers to look outside our windows to the left. We were staring at a massive brick structure with chimneys that touched the sky; it resembled something that was in between an industrial warehouse and a cathedral. "That's Battersea Power Station. It is the iconic building on the poster art for Animals, Pink Floyd's legendary album!" he added. We stared closely as the train passed by the gigantic brick building.

There it stood radiantly, in its somewhat decrepit state, and yet it had history written all over its imposing brick walls. Those familiar with the cult band's music literature would also recall the trademark inflated pig that was suspended in the air just above the structure, as part of the album jacket. Curious for more on the abandoned building's place in London's modern history, we picked our newfound friend's brains. The eager beaver rattled on about how it featured in several films, including The Dark Knight, BBC's series, Sherlock and had also appeared in video games art. Ten minutes into the chat, and it became increasingly clear that despite being non-functional, the heritage landmark, thanks to Floyd putting it on the world music map, was a huge draw for sporting, political and cultural events, and Floyd fans, of course. Hailing from Bombay, where such 'unused' heritage usually meets the same fate, our next, somewhat fatalistic question was the possibility of it being razed. The gent shot back a surprised glance at me, "Certainly not! It's part of our popular culture, and will be protected, no matter what. Battersea Power Station isn't going anywhere."

Cut to the present. The city has once again, witnessed the razing of a slice of its prized Art Deco heritage. Diana Talkies, a favourite among residents of Tardeo and beyond, was demolished last week after years of being out of operation. Old timers will recall it being named after a winning race horse, of ticket rates being as low as R2 [the lowest at the time] and it being popular for its re-runs. Yet, all of this nostalgia and sentiment came to naught. After its projector fell silent in the 1980s, it was staring at an eventuality that most of its ilk has faced.

Sure, there are a few exceptions in this grainy fadeout. The Royal Opera House, Deepak in Lower Parel and Edward in Kalbadevi have earned a new lease of life and are drawing in the crowds in their redefined avatars that have [thankfully] respected their original shape and form. But these are far and few. For a city that prides itself as the entertainment capital of India, and strives to project itself on par with Miami as an Art Deco city, this recent development makes for a dismal advertisement on both counts.

We learnt that the authorities had earmarked the space for an entertainment zone. Why not rev up the existing structure for the same purpose? Why not create an action plan to resuscitate the remaining single screen cinemas from the 1930s and 40s? Who is willing to take the onus of saving our Art Deco and cine heritage in a time when such structures are being razed like nine pins? One wonders that by the time the answers to these questions are actually found and executed, it might be a wrap. For good.

