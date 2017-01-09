Fiona Fernandez: Say statue



The new black horse that was installed at Kala Ghoda recently. File pic

“Only time will tell if this one will be a lambi race ka ghoda or a kachha limbu,” remarked Sir Pherozeshah Mehta in his deep baritone, as Lady Flora listened intently. The two stalwarts would take midnight strolls across Fort to catch up with old friends, and take stock of the goings-on among their ilk. Of late, the buzz centred on the new black horse that was installed at Kala Ghoda, so they decided to have a dekko.

“What does this mean, Pheroze? Will all of us have to move, and make way for shiny new replicas? she asked, her voice dripping with trepidation, as they approached the installation. “Certainly not, Lady Flora. All will be well. In fact, you’re one of the beneficiaries of renewed intent in improving our lot,” he comforted her. “Look at how work around the magnificent fountain is in full swing. No need to worry,” he continued. En route, they passed by several roundels and busts on neglected facades along Dr DN Road. Her sharp eye had also spotted a few statues along Veer Nariman Road that were in neglect. Sir PM’s words didn’t convince her.

Soon they reached the spot, and stared at the new ‘kala ghoda’. “I did not think I would live to see this day,” sighed Sir Mehta, trying hard to veil his emotions. Lady Flora echoed his thoughts. There was a faint whisper from behind that drew their attention. Sir David Sassoon looked down from his vantage point on a building that housed a reading room and library named after him. “You see, this might be for the best. At least, it’s a work of art, and not a glass or concrete aberration. My sources from Worli tell me that several monstrosities have sprung up across the picturesque sea face, and others have been spotted at traffic islands. We’re lucky that we’re in this part of town,” his words seemed to soothe the other two, for the moment. “Look what’s happening in Byculla. “Albert Edward and his black horse are not exactly in fine form at the zoo, I hear. Now, there’s no room for him here,” rued Sassoon. “Oh, and have you heard about my dear Parsee brother, Manockjee Cursetjee?” chipped in Sir Mehta. Despite the big reopening and restoration — it was all over the papers — it’s gone to the dogs so soon. Vandals have taken over the beautiful space. I can’t bear to make a trip.”

By now, Dr AG Viegas, the doctor, who detected bubonic plague in the city, shows up. Despite the crucial role played by this medial genius, one look at his façade got the rest in a funk. “Viegas, my friend, what days have come upon you?” signed Sir Mehta. The genial doctor managed a half-smile, adding, “Wait till you see the rest of the gang in Girgaum, Bhuleshwar and Thakurdwar.” I stopped taking my walks there. It’s not meant for us old souls.”

It was enough of soul-searching for one night. They headed back to their respective pedestals, with one question on their minds — Weren’t statues built to be revered as telling reminders of a glorious past?

