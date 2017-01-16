Fiona Fernandez: Song of the underdog

Strains of “Jingle Bells” greeted us as we made our way to the foyer at St Andrew’s auditorium in Bandra last weekend. Six pre-teen girls wearing Santa Claus caps and backed by an obliging guitarist provided much-needed cheer to a large, patient crowd that had assembled to attend the annual Diocesan Youth choir festival. It didn’t matter to them that Christmastime was in the past, or that there were no big, Bollywood-type luminaries (barring Luke Kenny who was a judge). And it certainly didn’t matter whether you came from Malad or Malabar Hill. Everyone — from septuagenarian patent-leather heeled aunties to habit-clad nuns and man-bun-sporting youth groups panning the length and breadth of the Mumbai Archdiocese were there to witness a heady choral spectacle.

Once the audience had settled in, and the hosts — two perky youngsters — were done with the introductions and salutations — the curtain raised for the real deal. The competition had eight choirs, pruned down from 15 who had battled among themselves to reach the finale in the evening. From Marol to Thane, Gorai and Mira Road, teenagers attempted interesting, often adventurous renditions of Christmas songs and carols. The rules required for each choir to select a traditional and a contemporary pick, along with an original composition. Soul, Gospel, A Capella, beat box interludes, Latin lyrics and rustic Marathi songs (we loved their stick-to-our-roots Koli community attire) were in full flow. Effort had been made to jazz up things with costumes too. Beside us, an octogenarian gent hummed along when a choir (eventual runners-up) did a mean A Capella version of “Deck the Halls”. The energy levels impressed, even if the crescendos, altos and tenors got a bit mixed up at times. Whoopi Goldberg aka Sister Mary Clarence would have given it a double thumbs up.

While the laity moved to the beats, it was lovely to watch the clergy — that included Bishop Bosco Penha and several senior priests, and nuns – cheer and join in. Mid-way, we even witnessed an impromptu gig where a priest jammed with one of the beat boxers from a choir, to the popular camp song, “My Name is Joe”. It was a laugh riot as we glanced around the packed auditorium. Everyone was on their feet, following the actions of the priest and the hosts, as they sang along. Later, after the eight choirs were done, the professionals – Luke Kenny with local favourite, Sonic Divine – shook things up as they belted classics and contemporary tracks. Kenny’s charisma and crowd appeal impressed especially with the youth who were dancing in the aisles (literally).

Finally, it was time for the results. Out of nowhere, one of the lesser fancied choirs, from Mira Road, took the top prize. Raw talent, free spiritedness and enthusiasm had won the day. Who needs reality shows for talent; the kind of music and energy that we witnessed warmed the heart, and made us smile as we stepped out.

Mumbai’s youth hadn’t lost their soul.

mid-day’s Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city’s sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her. She tweets @bombayana Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com