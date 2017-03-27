Fiona Fernandez: Tracking a great terminus

As parts of CST go in for restoration, we hope that the UNESCO World Heritage site emerges as a commuter and tourist-friendly landmark

Late September 2010. We were under a British autumnal spell; staring at the stunning medley of Victorian Gothic architecture that greeted us inside London's St Pancras railway station. Amidst the teeming crowds, a heady mix of shopping destinations, and buzzing pubs and restaurants, the legacy of the station since the time when its first train chugged in on October 1, 1868, could not be missed. The sense of seamless synchronicity between tradition and modern blew our mind.

We spotted a poetry reading competition underway for schoolchildren that was held beside the iconic statue of John Betjeman, the 20th century poet. For the 15 minutes as we watched from the sidelines, it was tough to imagine that we were standing in the midst of one of the world's busiest railway stations. By now, similarities with our very own Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Victoria Terminus) had become more than obvious - from its Gothic origins, its arches, pillars, and towering ceilings to its crowds, and its role in nation-building. Yet, one question prodded the mind - unlike St Pancras, was CST able to offer a 360-degree commuter or tourist experience? From unclean loos to missing help desks and signage for facilities used by lakhs everyday, it appeared inadequate for its size and standing as one of the iconic railway stations of the world.

Recently, CST was in the news, and that visit to St Pancras came flashing back to our mind. Its eastern and southern wings have been identified for restoration and beautification as part of a larger initiative. INTACH will lend technical support for this mammoth exercise, as CST was one of the 10 iconic sites picked by the Centre for Development to be a cleanliness model under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Interestingly, it is the lone railways station in a list that includes the Taj Mahal, Ajmer Sharif and Meenakshi Temple, among others.

It's a great opportunity, we believe, to give the UNESCO World Heritage Site a much-needed thrust. A few years ago, we recall attending an exhibition of its architect FW Steven's meticulous hand-drawn blueprints at the Sir JJ School of Art.

His concern for the commuter throughout the displays was commendable. That very essence of Stevens' thought ought to reflect in this restoration. Of course, with INTACH, and heritage experts like Tasneem Mehta and Vikas Dilawari overseeing this crucial project, we are pretty sure that the restoration will be in safe hands.

Post this restoration, we'd love to see the station open up, and become a thriving space for events like walks, exhibitions and the arts. For any project to succeed in today's times, engagement is vital, and here we feel that Mumbai's citizens and tourists can play a key role. After all, along with the Gateway of India, CST remains the city's most loved, most photographed and most identifiable monument.

Once this sense of ownership and pride is instilled, it will be only a matter of time before we get to experience a great, world-class railway terminus, version 2.0.

