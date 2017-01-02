Fiona Fernandez: We wish, for heritage's sake!

They don’t make it to any ‘Best of’ awards lists or forecast columns. Presenting our humble wishlist for Mumbai’s heritage landmarks and buildings as we enter 2017. Lest we forget



Flora Fountain undergoes restoration work

It’s that time of the year —when everyone’s jogging their memory, and creating wishlists for the New Year. The (optimist) tracker of the city’s heritage buildings and landmarks that we are, we decided to draw up a wishlist for some of our favourite spots that deserve a special dekko in the coming year.

Flora Fountain: We’d love to see the restoration work complete, and with it, relive Lady Flora’s glory days as the stunning centerpiece of Fort, and as one of the most historically relevant landmarks in the city.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus): A cleaner, more vibrant terminus, befitting its prestigious UNESCO tag. More visitor/tourist-friendly initiatives, more walks, better signage for trails, and public awareness programmes – especially for young people. And a souvenir shop, please. It’s high time.

BMC building: The opposite neighbour too ought to open up its spaces, at least on weekends, and offer interested public a view of its many fascinating treasures and incredible Gothic architecture.

GPO, Bombay High Court and University buildings in Fort, Indian Institute of Science: We’re itching to see more of these great examples of Gothic, Victorian and Indo-Saracenic architecture, each overflowing with anecdotes that crisscross the growth of this wonderful city. Travel groups, take the plunge!

Banganga Tank: Can we please have our music festival back? The stunning venue, the acoustics and the soul of this one-time permanent mention on our cultural calendar is sorely missed. The appalling condition of this historic venue makes for an eyesore. The rushed-up cosmetic job when UK royalty arrived was embarrassing to say the least.

David Sassoon Reading Room: More exhibitions, more history sessions and more buzz around Mumbai’s oldest library.

Town Hall and Asiatic Society: Where do we start? From its grand Durbar Hall to its untapped literary treasures that are sadly, in neglect, and unknown to most Mumbaikars, this space, from where the essence of this city took shape, all those centuries ago, needs to be thrust and thrown open as an integral part of showcasing the city to citizens and tourists. Barriers and babudom will need to be tackled, big time.

Elephanta Caves: This landmark needs help. Period. Unless solid action and controls are implemented to protect these caves for overexposure, we face the reality of witnessing the total ruin of a marvelous piece of history for good.

CSMVS and Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museums: Both venues have given the city much to cheer and feel proud about. More blockbuster exhibitions, eclectic collaborations across the arts and culture, fun activities, memorable sessions and speakers – we’re hoping the good run continues in 2017.

UNESCO honoured-sights: Many sights in the city, including Esplanade House, Cama Building, JN Petit Library and Sethna Building have all been conferred with awards and mentions over the years for their restoration. Why not tap into these unknown sites, and get the public excited about their urban history?

And finally, a mammoth, gargoyle-sized salute to all our non-Page 3 warriors and silent ambassadors. They’ve gone about their job to ensure that the spirit of Mumbai’s heritage activism and conservation is alive and in good hands. May this tribe increase!

