FIR against 11 Wadala cops for looting lakhs from citizen

The Dadar Magistrate court has ordered action against 11 cops from Wadala TT police station, who allegedly barged into an Antop Hill resident's home and looted cash and jewellery worth lakhs. Significantly, a senior inspector has also been named in the case. The court has directed that an FIR be filed against all the policemen.

Bhartiya Kamla Nagar resident Sanjay Soni (46) filed a petition before the court alleging that 10 cops, led by senior police inspector Suhas Garud, barged into his residence on September 9, 2015, and looted R50,000 in cash, along with gold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh. He also alleged the cops had ransacked the house.

Soni had informed the local assistant commissioner of police about the incident, but no action was taken against the Wadala cops. Subsequently, Soni moved the Magistrate court, but the latter rejected his complaint saying, "action against the police can't be taken".

Soni's lawyers Manoj Gowd and Kavita Durgapal said, "We appealed before the Sessions Court, which ordered in favour of Soni. It directed the Magistrate court to consider the case laws cited on behalf of the applicant and to decide the verdict on its own merits."

On Wednesday evening, the Magistrate court ordered that an FIR be filed.