FIR against Jet Airways for stopping 32 flyers from boarding flight for 'reporting late'

A group of 32 passengers has filed a cheating case against Jet Airways. In the FIR, the group states they were denied boarding passes for a Delhi-Mumbai flight because they allegedly arrived late to the airport check-in counter. According to The Times of India, the group, which consists of 7 families also stated that the Jet Airways staff provided boarding passes to passengers, who arrived much later at the counter than them.

The group alleges in the FIR that Jet Airways staff denied them boarding cards when they arrived at the counter on 9:52 am for the Delhi-Mumbai Jet flight 9W 358 scheduled for 10.45 am. The FIR further states that the staff members scribbled 'R T (reporting time) 9.57' on the tickets. Other passengers who were part of the same flight were provided with boarding passes.

Police have a passenger manifest sent by Jet Airways, which showed other other passengers were issued boarding cards after 10 am.

The group was also allegedly forced by the Jet Airways staff to purchase new tickets worth Rs 27,300 to board to same flight.

The allegations made in the FIR have been refuted by Jet Airways. The FIR under Sections 406, 420, 507 and 34 (cheating and criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code. has been registered with the Tardeo Police on December 24, 2016.

A Jet Airways spokesperson said in a statement that the group of 32 flyers failed to report on time as check-in counters close 45 minutes before departure of a flight. The spokesperson also denied allegations that the staff forced the flyers to buy new tickets at Rs 27,300 to board the same flight.