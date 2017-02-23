FIR against principal, teachers in minor's sexual assault



Representational Image

New Delhi: Delhi Police has lodged a cheating and forgery case against four teachers and the principal of a government school for not informing them about an alleged confession letter of a minor girl's father that he had repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Police, which is already probing the aspect of sexual assault on her by a teacher, informed a city court it has also registered an FIR against the girl's father in view of the alleged confession letter which was given to the police by the school staff.