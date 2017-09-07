FIR against St. Michael's Church priest for placing CCTV cameras in woman's loo



The camera is located right inside the washroom's entrance but not in the toilet stalls

Two days after this paper reported how women at St. Michael's Church in Mahim were unhappy about a CCTV camera placed inside the washroom passage, members of the Association of Concerned Catholics (AOCC) approached Mahim Police on Wednesday, to lodge an FIR against the parish priest.

Although the statement of AOCC members was taken by the authorities, the police refused to file an FIR before conducting a thorough investigation.

Among the members who had gone to the police were Karen D'Souza, who, apart from being the Vice President of AOCC, has also been a parish member at St. Michael's for the past 61 years. Her statement, and that of another lady, Lyn Fernandes, was recorded.

