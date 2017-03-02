FIR filed against retired DCP who entered lockup illegally wearing uniform



A retired deputy commissioner of police (DCP), who had walked into the commissioner's office wearing his uniform to meet an accused he believed was lodged in a lockup there, has been granted bail by the court. The crime branch had filed a charge sheet in the case at the Esplanade court number 37.

The former DCP, Arun Bigade, was previously attached with the state intelligence department. A crime branch official said, “In 2013, Bigade, then retired, walked into the commissioner's office in south Mumbai and entered the crime branch lockup wearing his uniform. He sought the register of an accused lodged in the cell and said he wanted to check the lockup. He told officials that he had information about an accused, whom he was probing in a case, being lodged there.”

Suspicious police officers, at the crime branch Unit I, decided to investigate. Sources said, “During investigation, we found Bigade was a retired cop. We also found that he had not spoken to any accused in the lockup. On being asked, Bigade informed that the accused he was looking for was not lodged in the cell.”

Cops registered a case against him under Section 170 (personating a public servant) of the IPC. DCP Vinayak Rathod said, “On Monday, we filed a charge sheet. He was produced in the court, but Bagade had already moved a bail application, which was granted.”