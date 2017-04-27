FIR filed against actress Shilpa Shetty and hubby Raj Kundra in cheating case



Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

The Maharashtra police on Thursday registered an FIR against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in Thane's Bhiwandi police station in a cheating case. The case revolves around the duo allegedly duping a textile firm owner of Rs 24 lakhs.

“FIR has been registered in Bhiwandi police station against Shetty and Kundra under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of IPC,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil was quoted as saying.

The FIR was filed after a Bhiwandi textile unit owner alleged that the couple collected the amount on his behalf but did not pay him, a police official said.

"Big Deals, a company in which Shetty and Kundra are directors, collected money from customers for sale of bedsheets on behalf of Malotia Textiles through TV ads, but did not (allegedly) pay Malotia Textiles the proceeds,” the official said.

Raj and Shilpa have been battling on another front since Best Deal TV temporarily suspended its services in a bid to recuperate from the effects of demonetisation. Employees of the Shilpa and Raj owned-home shopping channel have alleged that their dues haven't been cleared.

Raj Kundra, who continues to be on the board of directors with a 63 per cent stake in the company along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, had sent his resignation via email on December 15. "I would like to officially resign as CEO of Best Deal TV. All good things come to an end, I guess," he had written. Around the same time, the employees were intimated about the company's decision to impose a 50 per cent pay cut for November and December. Soon after the announcement, around 40 staffers of the 80-member team put in their papers.

The shopping portal, which had discontinued advertisements and promotions soon after the suspension in December, has not kicked off services again.