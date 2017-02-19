FIR lodged against senior UP minister Gayatri Prajapati in gangrape case

Gayatri Prajapati
Lucknow: With the Supreme Court breathing down its neck, Uttar Pradesh Police yesterday filed an FIR against tainted senior minister Gayatri Prajapati in connection with cases of alleged gangrape and attempt to rape a woman and her minor daughter.
The apex court had yesterday directed the police to book the minister, who is a senior leader of the ruling Samajwadi Party.
