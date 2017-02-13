Fire at furniture godown in Thane

Thane: Fire broke out at a furniture godown near Mumbra township of the district in the wee hours on Monday, officials said.

No injury or casualty was reported in the mishap. The blaze erupted at the godown in Aachar Galli near Shilfata close to Mumbra at around 2 AM on Monday, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster control cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Two fire engines and six water tankers managed to control the flames after hectic efforts for about six hours, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.