Fire at Kolkata's Burrabazar area building

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a multi-storied building in the commercial hub Burrabazar area in central Kolkata on Monday, police and fire brigade sources said.

The fire was first noticed at 9.30 p.m. at a plastic warehouse on the ground floor of 3, Amratala Lane.

There were no reports of any casualty and injury.

State Fire Service Minister Sovan Chatterjee visited the spot to monitor the fire fighting operation.

"Around 21-22 fire engines are working. The fire fighters are having to carry water from other areas to douse the flames. We hope the fire would be controlled within a short while," said Chatterjee, also the city Mayor.