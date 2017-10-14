A fire broke out in the fourth floor of the Lucknow Development Authority's (LDA) new office building on Saturday, leaving hundreds of important files gutted, a police officer said. The files destroyed included probe details of some major scams in Uttar Pradesh during the past few years, the officer said. Some computers were also destroyed.



Representational Image

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took them more than an hour to douse the flames. An LDA official said the cause of the fire is not yet clear.