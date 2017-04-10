Fire at lodge in Raipur, 4 feared dead



Representation pic

Raipur: At least four persons were feared dead after a fire broke out at a lodge in Raipur on Monday, police said.

The blaze erupted at Tulsi lodge located at Rahmania Chowk under Golebazar police station limits early today, Raipur (urban) Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal told PTI.

Fire tenders and police personnel rushed to the site on getting information about the incident. They managed to douse the flames after about six hours of hectic efforts, he said.

"So far, bodies of four persons have been spotted in the lodge and efforts are being made to retrieve them," the ASP said.

Due to the intense heat and smoke, the firemen were finding it difficult to take out the bodies, Agrawal said.

The fire brigade and police personnel were trying to find out if anyone was stuck inside the building, he said. The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, he added.