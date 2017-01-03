Fire at Sunburn 2016 venue causes loss of Rs 2.25 crore



The fire was doused by the Yerawada fire brigade

A major fire broke out in Pune at the venue of the Sunburn festival yesterday, when the process of dismantling the stage was on. The Sunburn fest was in Pune from December 28 to 31.

Pramod Sonawane, fire station officer at Yerawada fire station said, “Around 12.05 pm we received information about the fire and sent a fire tender to spot by 12.40 pm. The entire stage was set on fire and it was uncontrollable, so we called for another fire tender. An hour later the fire was doused. It seems that after the event the workers were dismantling the stage with help of welding equipment and a spark from it might have led to the fire.”‘

Inspector Sarjerao Patil of Wagholi police station said, “It seems the organisers did not have proper fire safety equipment. It appears they have incurred a loss of around R2.25 crore.” Fortunately no one was hurt in the fire.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn said, “There were no casualties. Safety has always been a top priority at Sunburn so all the necessary precautions were taken to bring the situation under control. The fire was localised and there has been no damage to any public or private property in any manner whatsoever.”