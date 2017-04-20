Fire at thermocol factory in Howrah

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a thermocol factory in West Bengal's Howrah district on Thursday, a fire department official said.

"A thermocol factory in Howrah district's Andul Road went ablaze at around 10.30 a.m. The fire spread quickly as plenty of inflammable materials were stocked in the factory premises," the official said.

Visuals showed thick, black smoke billowing out of the factory.

Fire fighters are trying hard to control the blaze as the factory is located in a narrow lane.

"Six fire tenders have been pressed into service. We have got in touch with Uluberia fire brigade and other fire departments for additional support."