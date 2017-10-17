A major fire broke out at Mechemco company in Navi Mumbai. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke at around 11 am on Tuesday. The fire was reportedly due to sparks caused by welding work in the premises.

Fire breaks out at Mechemco company in Navi Mumbai; ten fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/TGxdbmQRGj — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2017

No casualties reported as of now.

Mechemco is a manufacturer of Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Vinyl Ester Resins, Gel Coats and Adhesives.

Earlier in the day a minor fire broke out in a room at Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the wee hours on Tuesday. The blaze was reported in room number 242, located on the second floor, at around 3.35a.m.