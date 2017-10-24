Fire breaks out at a highrise in Bandra

A major fire broke out on the 13th floor of La Mer building at Bandra in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation in a duplex flat on 13th floor of ground + upper 16-floor building.
The rescue operations are on and the residents of the building have been evacuated. It was reported that the fixed fire fighting system was not working and a notice will be served to society.
#Mumbai Fire broke out on the 13th floor of Lamer Building on Kadeshwari road in Bandra west;Fire tenders on the spot,no casualties reported— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2017
More details awaited
