A major fire broke out on the 13th floor of La Mer building at Bandra in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire breaks out at a highrise in Bandra

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation in a duplex flat on 13th floor of ground + upper 16-floor building.

The rescue operations are on and the residents of the building have been evacuated. It was reported that the fixed fire fighting system was not working and a notice will be served to society.

The rescue operations are on and the residents of the building have been evacuated.

More details awaited