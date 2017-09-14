Fire breaks out at NSCBI Airport in Kolkata, no damage caused

Representational picture
A fire broke out in one of the UPS rooms at the "international departure" section of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport's terminal building in Kolkata on Thursday.
However, there was no report of any injury to anyone or damage to property as the Airports Authority of India (AAI) stepped in immediately to bring the situation under control. "The incident took place at 4.15 PM. The primary reason behind the fire appears to be the bursting of a capacitor of
one of the split air-conditioners in the UPS room near Gate No. 12," a release issued by the airport director, Atul Dikshit, said.
There was no injury to anyone and the flight operations were also not affected, he said, adding that an internal inquiry would be carried out to ascertain what caused the fire. Dikshit said as the fire alarm rang and the door of the room was opened, a gust of smoke came out and spread to the entire "international security hold" area, triggering panic among the passengers.
The flames were doused with the help of fire extinguishers and passengers evacuated from the "international security hold" area, he said, adding that boarding continued simultaneously through a remote gate. Smoke exhaust fans were switched on and a thorough examination of the entire international security hold" area and adjoining areas was carried out, Dikshit said.
