Fire breaks out at terminal building of Mumbai airport; under control

A minor fire broke out at a store room at the domestic airport here this afternoon, although it did not hamper the flight operations, officials said. "Smoke was detected in the IT store room of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) office and fire brigade personnel were immediately informed about it," a MIAL official said.



The flight operations at the airport remained normal and unaffected, the official said. "We got a call at 3 pm about smoke coming out from the IT store room located on Terminal 1 premises. Four fire engines and four water tankers were pressed into service," a fire brigade official said.



The MIAL official also said that as soon as smoke was detected, the staff was immediately evacuated from the office. "The cause of the blaze is being ascertained," the

fire brigade official said.

Fire broke out in Terminal building of Mumbai domestic airport, 2nd floor; now under control.Smoke detected in office premises, SOP followed — ANI (@ANI_news) May 16, 2017

More details awaited