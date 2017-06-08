Fire breaks out in a North Delhi locality

Representational picture
A fire broke out in North Delhi's Kinari Bazaar on Thursday afternoon.
Around 15 fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the fire, which is of medium intensity, a fire services official told IANS.
Officials received a telephone call at 1 p.m. that a fire has broken out behind a Gurudwara in the Kinari Bazaar area.
"What caused the fire is not yet clear and efforts are being made to douse the fire", the official said.
Trending Videos
Tragedy of actress Shikha Joshi who was molested and killed herself
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments