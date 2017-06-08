Fire breaks out in a North Delhi locality



Representational picture

A fire broke out in North Delhi's Kinari Bazaar on Thursday afternoon.



Around 15 fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the fire, which is of medium intensity, a fire services official told IANS.



Officials received a telephone call at 1 p.m. that a fire has broken out behind a Gurudwara in the Kinari Bazaar area.



"What caused the fire is not yet clear and efforts are being made to douse the fire", the official said.