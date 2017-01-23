Fire breaks out in Masjid Bunder shanties, train services affected

A major fire broke out in some shanties alongside track at Dana Bunder, Masjid Bunder-CST on Monday evening was confined to approximately 15-20 hutments and godowns, and saw two children getting injured

Masjid Bunder fire

Two teenage boys were injured in a major fire that broke out in some shanties alongside the railway track in between Masjid Bunder station and CST station at around 7.00 pm. The fire was confined to approximately 15-20 hutments and godowns.

12 fiire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot. Police also had to be deployed to manage the crowd.

The fire broke out in the slums near track and forced the Central Railways to close all fast services on both the down and up line for a while. They were restarted around 7.20 pm..



All trains on the Central main line were delayed, but Harbour line trains were running normally.

Two teen boys were injured and rushed to the JJ Hospital. One of the boys is 13-years-old and has 70 per cent burns and the other is a 12-year-old boy who has suffered 20% burns.

The level 3 fire at the LLC compound, Danabunder, meant the electric supply between CST & Masjid stations had to be discontinued by Central Railway. BEST Control was requested to arrange additional buses for the stranded commuters.