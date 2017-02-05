Fire breaks out in Nagpada

A level-II fire broke out at around 4.30 pm at Zanjeera building in Bhendi Bazaar's Surti Mohalla on Sunday.
Four fire engines, three water tankers arrived at the spot, along with seven fire officers. The fire was doused within 90 minutes. No casualties or injuries were reported.
Did Shilpa forget her lines at the sight of Govinda?
Best Of Bollynews Fatafat: Will the Jaipur portions of Padmavati be shot in Mumbai now?
How did Urmila Matondkar help in changing the way women are portrayed on-screen?
Rakhi, Nargis, Sana or Katrina: Who won the award for the Worst Actress at Slappies 6?
0 Comments