Fire breaks out in Nagpada

By A Correspondent | Posted 4 hours

A level-II fire broke out at around 4.30 pm at Zanjeera building in Bhendi Bazaar's Surti Mohalla on Sunday.

Four fire engines, three water tankers arrived at the spot, along with seven fire officers. The fire was doused within 90 minutes. No casualties or injuries were reported.

