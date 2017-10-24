Fire breaks out in New Delhi's Kamla Market

A major fire broke out in central Delhi's Kamla Market that gutted numerous shops and godowns and damaged goods worth lakhs of rupees, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. The fire department received a call late last night around 1.05 am about the blaze and 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said the DFS official.



A view of Delhi's Kamla Market area on Tuesday, where a major fire gutted at least 50 shops and godowns on Monday late night. Pic/PTI



While there were no reports of casualties, nearly 60 shops and godowns were gutted, the police said. It is suspected that the cause of fire was a short- circuit, they said.



A fire brigade personnel at a charred shop in Delhi's Kamla Market area on Tuesday, where a major fire gutted at least 50 shops and godowns on Monday late night. Pic/PTI

The fire was brought under control by 5:10 am today, the official said.



Workers search for valuables and documents at their burnt shops on Tuesday after a major fire broke out in the Kamla Market area. Pic/PTI



The police said that the market housed shops selling coolers and their spare parts. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the blaze, they said, adding that the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.