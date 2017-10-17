A minor fire broke out in a room at Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the wee hours on Tuesday. The blaze was reported in room number 242, located on the second floor, at around 3.35a.m.



Representation pic

'At around 3.35 a.m we got a call in our control room that a fire broke out in PMO's office, room number 242,' Divisional Fire Officer Gurmukh Singh told ANI. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, which took care of the situation in less than 20 minutes.

Singh said the fire broke out due to sparking in the computer's UPS. No casualties have been reported into the incident. The room belonged to a section's officer.