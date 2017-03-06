E-paper

Fire breaks out near school in Dharavi

By mid-day online correspondent | Posted 3 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Mumbai fire

A major fire occurred at 90 feet road, opposite Kamraz school, in Dharavi, Mumbai.

Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot.

More details awaited

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply