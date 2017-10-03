Around 5.30 pm on Monday, a fire broke out at the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank in Corner Court building, Mulund West. The fire was doused within hours and no casualty was reported. The reason behind the fire is unknown, as the bank was closed at the time of the incident.
Residents saw smoke coming out from the building and alerted the fire brigade. Four fire engines and three water tankers were sent to the spot. One of the firemen was injured during firefighting, but he was immediately taken to hospital. Doctors released him after primary treatment.
