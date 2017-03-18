Fire in godown of tyre manufacturing unit in Thane

Thane: A fire broke out at a tyre factory godown in Vadpe village of Bhiwandi here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said. According to Thane Rural Police, the blaze broke out at 5 AM in the godown of the manufacturing unit and soon villagers and workers alerted local fire brigade centres.

Two fire engines each from Thane and Bhiwandi fire brigade and one from Kalyan were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze, the official said.

The fire was put off at around 3 PM, while cooling operation was still on, said the official. The reason behind the blaze was yet to be ascertained, police added.