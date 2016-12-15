Fire in LIC building in Agra, no casualties

Agra: Fire engulfed the LIC zonal office here on Wednesday night but there were no casualties as the handful of employees in the building were escorted to safety, police said.

Efforts were on by fire brigade personnel to douse the blaze which had completely gutted one floor of the seven-storeyed building,and damaged others as it spread due to the piles of documents stored there. More fire tenders had been summoned.

Police said fire was seen around 8 p.m. on the top floor of the building in the Sanjay Place commercial complex, and spread to other areas.

Luckily,most workers had left and only a few employees were present to wrap up the day's work, an official said.

Fire brigade officials said the cause of the fire would only be known after investigation.