Firemen will spray Ganga jal on CM house in 2022: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Taking a dig at the "purification rituals" carried at the UP chief minister's official residence, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that he would get the fire brigade to spray 'Ganga jal' on it after returning to power in 2022.

"When we return to power in 2022, we will bring Ganga jal in fire brigade (trucks) and get it sprayed at 5 Kalidas Marg," Yadav said at the SP national executive meeting.



Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. Pics/PTI

Soon after BJP took office, priests undertook sacred purifying rituals at the sprawling bungalow, which now will be the home of Yogi Adityanath.

The former CM also said, "Yogiji is a year senior to me, but he is far behind in work". Akhilesh also wondered why only cops from a particular caste were being suspended.