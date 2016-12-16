Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's bodyguard assaults Mumbai traffic constable



Firoz A Nadiadwala

In yet another case of road rage, film producer Firoz A Nadiadwala's bodyguard assaulted a traffic constable when he tried to stop his vehicle near Vision School at Juhu Tara Road. The cop has been admitted to a nearby hospital and Juhu Police are in the process of registering an FIR against the bodyguard.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.30 am when the producer's wife was leaving Vision School after attending a programme as its chief guest. After she stepped out of the school, two bodyguards and the driver approached the Mercedes parked nearby. While the driver started moving the car, one of the bodyguards kept other vehicles waiting, causing a traffic jam.

Looking at this, the on-duty cop approached the bodyguard identified as Khan and asked him to move the vehicle to the side till the traffic was cleared on the road. Taking offence, Khan immediately started arguing with the cop and eventually assaulted him.

Commuters rushed in to help the constable and alerted the local police as well. Senior inspector of Juhu police station said, "We are in the process of registering a case of assault against Khan."

Since Nadiadwala was unavailable for comment, his friend Arjun said, "It was a small issue that ended up in an argument and scuffle. His staff will never be disrespectful towards the police without any provocation. By no means will they do something unlawful like this."