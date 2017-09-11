First chapter of All India Professionals Congress launched in Mumbai



Shashi Tharoor



The Congress launched the first chapter of the newly formed All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) in Mumbai, saying this was the party's attempt to connect with the rising number of aspirational professionals. "As part of its nationwide public outreach programme to connect with aspirational professionals, the Congress party has created a vibrant platform for social interactivity where people can raise issues pertinent to their occupation, among other concerns," Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha said.



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is spearheading AIPC while the West Zone initiative is being led by former MP Milind Deora, he said. Jha, who inaugurated the chapter here yesterday, said "The enthusiastic response was unprecedented. I heard varied inputs of tremendous value from committed professionals who are passionate about the idea of India, and have insights into both public policy issues and the challenges faced by citizens in a fragile social ecosystem."



"The Mumbai Chapter has an eclectic mix. There are corporate managers, lawyers, entrepreneurs, CEOs, Chartered Accountants, professors etc. The AIPC movement will have a significant pan-Indian impact and we hope to galvanise the tax-paying community and mobilise their support," Jha said. Over the next few weeks, more AIPC chapters will be launched, Jha said.



"Several professionals have expressed concern with local issues, and stated that they joined the AIPC movement because they felt disturbed by an emerging polarised society and hate environment," he claimed.