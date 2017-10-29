First charges filed in US, Russia probe

A Washington grand jury has approved the first charges in the probe led by independent prosecutor Robert Mueller, CNN reported. he approval of the charges — details of which remain unclear — would mark a major step forward in the sweeping probe into potential links between Donald Trump's campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential vote.

A federal judge ordered that the charges stay sealed and that anyone charged could be taken into custody as early as Monday. Mueller, a former FBI director, was tapped in May to head the Russia probe shortly after Trump's sacking of then-FBI director James Comey.