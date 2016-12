Iraqi Christians at a church in Mosul, on Saturday. Pic/AFP



Bartella: A few hundred Iraqi Christians flocked on Saturday to Bartella, a nor­thern town recently retaken from Islamic State, to celebrate Christmas for the first time since 2013.

"We are sad to see what has been done to our holiest places by our own countrymen, but at the same time we are happy to celebrate the first mass in two years."