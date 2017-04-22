First conviction of ISIS men; two jailed for 7 years



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav



New Delhi: A special court yesterday awarded a seven-year jail term to two ISIS men after they pleaded guilty, saying there was a need to show leniency as they should get an opportunity to reform themselves.

District Judge Amar Nath convicted Azhar-ul-Islam (24) from Jammu and Kashmir, and Mohammed Farhan Shaikh (25) from Maharashtra, after they pleaded guilty to criminally conspiring to raise funds and recruiting people for terror outfit ISIS. The court said "it seems they have realised their mistakes and are willing to repent for their acts and deeds".

The judge said the court "needs to take into account positive aspects from their act of pleading guilty.

The accused had moved court following their U-turn over a month after charges were framed against them. They said they "are remorseful of the acts alleged against them", wanted to rehabilitate themselves and become productive members of society.

The court had last month framed charges against both the accused and Adnan Hassan (36) for allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy to raise funds and recruiting people for the ISIS. The trial against Hassan is still on.

The NIA had registered a case against the three accused on January 28 last year. They were arrested the next day on arrival here from Abu Dhabi.